DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for the suspect who stole a utility truck from an auction house in Dighton on Monday night.

Someone backed a black Ford F-350 utility truck through a wooden fence at North Country Auctions on Somerset Avenue and County Street just after 7 p.m., according to Dighton police.

The truck bears Rhode Island commercial registration number 101388 with “O’Hearne Home Development” vinyl graphics on it.

Anyone who was at Mutual Gas, Mendoza’s Package Store, or in the area at the time of the theft is asked to call Det. Richards at (508) 669-6711.

