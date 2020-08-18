Police searching for suspect who sucker-punched elderly sidewalk sweeper

(WHDH) — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance video brutally sucker-punching an elderly sidewalk sweeper in an apparent random attack.

Video shared by the Chicago Police Department showed the suspect run up to the victim and punch him square in the face as he cleaned a sidewalk on the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

The victim, who could be seen holding a dustpan and broom, was knocked to the ground. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of July 23, but the video was made public on Sunday.

The suspect could be seen wearing a white tank-top shirt, blue shorts, and blue shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact police at 312-744-8269.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)