Police searching for suspect who tried to grope woman in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea are searching for a man who reportedly tried to grope a woman as she walked down a city street late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the area of 187 Chester Ave. around 11:10 p.m. spoke with a woman in her early 20s who said a man had just attempted to touch her in an “inappropriate” way, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

Police described the suspect as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin to medium build, black facial hair, a dark complexion, and wrinkled facial skin. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with a hood.

The victim screamed loudly and fought off the suspect, who fled the area, police said. She was not injured.

The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, unfolded in a well-lit area.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

