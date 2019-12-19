Police searching for suspect who tried to sexually assault woman in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera trying to sexually assault a young woman on the street late at night last month, authorities said.

Officers responding to the area of 187 Chester Ave. on Nov. 26 around 11:10 p.m. spoke with a woman in her early 20s who said a man had just attempted to touch her in an “inappropriate” way while holding a piece of wood with exposed nails, Chelsea police said.

A surveillance camera owned by Stephanie Rodriguez recorded the victim screaming, alerting those in the neighborhood, who also began yelling at the suspect.

The suspect eventually fled the scene.

The victim was not injured and police say the attack was random.

Authorities described the suspect as Hispanic, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a thin to medium build, black facial hair, a dark complexion, and wrinkled facial skin. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with a hood and spoke Spanish.

Rodriguez told 7NEWS that the attack has left her unnerved.

“Knowing now that they did not know each other, it’s scary, it’s scary and it makes me feel scared,” she said. “I have children, I just want to work, I go to school, I get home really late, so something like that really scares me.”

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to call Chelsea police.

