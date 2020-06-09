Police searching for suspected drug dealer after heroin, thousands in cash found inside Cape Cod home

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspected drug dealer after a raid on a Cape Cod home yielded heroin, pills and thousands of dollars in cash, officials announced Tuesday.

Danielle Cook, 26, of Sandwich, is wanted on charges including trafficking over 100 grams of heroin, possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class E drug with intent to distribute, according to the Sandwich Police Department.

Authorities launched a narcotics investigation on June 1 after a Braintree man was caught with Adderall and heroin following a couple of “quick” visits to Cook’s home on Shore Drive, police said.

Cook was later taken into custody after she was caught riding in a vehicle with another woman who was said to be found in possession of heroin that police believe Cook sold to her.

While Cook was being processed, police said officers executed a search warrant at her home and found 200 grams of heroin, over 300 pills, and about $6,000 in cash.

Cook was able to post bail prior to the search and currently remains at large.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Sandwich police at 508-888-1212.

