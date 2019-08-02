DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Dover, New Hampshire are searching for the suspected robbers who broke into a medical marijuana dispensary early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to an alarm system that went off at Temescal Wellness on Crosby Road just after midnight found a glass door had been broken with a rock and items had been stolen from the customer service area of the dispensary, police said.

The suspects were reportedly unable to access the marijuana storage area due to several additional layers of security.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of three suspects at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dover police at 603-742-4646 or the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)