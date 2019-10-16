MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspects involved in a string of car break-ins that resulted in the theft of safety airbags in Medford over the past few weeks.

The thieves targeted Honda Accords by breaking their windows and removing the airbags from the vehicles, according to Medford police Lt. Paul F. Covino.

The break-ins happened in the overnight hours in various parts of the city.

Anyone who owns a Honda Accord is asked to be extra vigilant.

People who see or hear anything suspicious is asked to call Medford police at 781-395-1212.

