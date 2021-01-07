QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a car before crashing it in Quincy on Tuesday afternoon.

Officer responding to a report of larceny of a motor vehicle in the area of 477 Hancock St. around 1:40 p.m. learned that two suspects had stolen a car left unattended with the keys in the ignition, according to Quincy police.

A few minutes later, dispatch reportedly received several 911 calls about a crash in the area of Beale Street and Newport Avenue involving the stolen vehicle.

The car had struck three other vehicles and a traffic signal, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Two people fled the scene and were last seen running on Beale Street toward Arlington Street, police added.

The first suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 35, last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

The second suspect is described as a white woman in her 20s, last seen wearing blue jeans with a large rip, a gray sweatshirt and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Pepdjonovich at 617-745-5774 or jpepdjonovich@quincyma.gov.

