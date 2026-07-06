STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sturbridge Police say they are searching for two people who abandoned a U-Haul truck after driving it recklessly Monday morning.

Police say they are investigating in the area of New Boston Road and Walker Road after receiving several reports of two people fleeing the scene on foot.

Police also say the U-Haul was driven recklessly, almost hitting several cars head-on, and was passing in a no-passing zone.

Police say they are searching for a man wearing a white T-shirt and a woman wearing a white tank top with a tattoo on her left shoulder. Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time and are reminded that there is no information indicating a threat to the public.

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