MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspects who they say shot a woman in the leg in Manchester, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Manchester police say they learned around 1:40 a.m. that a woman had been brought to Elliot Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers searching the area of the possible crime scene near the Dollar Deluxe at 334 Union St. discovered six shell casings in the Auburn South Back Street alley.

Police say the suspect descriptions were vague and that it possibly was two Black men wearing hoodies who both reportedly had firearms.

The incident does not appear to be random, police added.

Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to another report of gunfire in the area of Concord and Maple street. They canvassed the area but found no evidence of gunshots.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

