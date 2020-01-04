Police searching for suspects after 2 men pistol-whipped during Marion home invasion

Officers are investigating a home invasion in Marion on Friday during which two men were pistol-whipped, police said.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion on Wareham Road at 11:48 p.m. found two men with visible injuries and facial wounds, police said. One man was taken to Tobey Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The victims told police that four or five armed and masked men pushed their way into the apartment and pistol-whipped both of them while looking for “something specific,” according to police.

Police do not believe there is a general danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department at 508-748-1212.

