WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two adult men were shot in Wakefield and state and local police are canvasing the area for two suspects in a dark Toyota RAV4 Tuesday night, officials said.

Police are currently searching in the area of the Cumberland Farms on Lowell Street. Helicopters and drones are being utilized in the search as well.

Police say the shooting took place around 7 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Police say an initial investigation show this appeared to be an isolated incident and the victims were targeted.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police at (781) 245-1212, extension three.

