MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down two men after a car was found riddled with bullet holes in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 78 Cartier St. on Saturday around 3:40 p.m. found an unoccupied black Mazda sedan with multiple bullet holes, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A witness told police that they saw two men near the damaged vehicle after hearing the gunshots ring out.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, about 20 years of age, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build and long curly hair. He was said to be wearing a shiny black jacket that was puffy.

The second suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man, about 20 years of age and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build. He was said to be wearing a white track suit.

There were no reported injuries in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

