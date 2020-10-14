Police searching for suspects after Lawrence store clerk shot during armed robbery

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are searching for the suspects involved in the shooting of a store clerk during an armed robbery in Lawrence on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at Multi-Service Store on Lawrence Street shortly before 10 a.m. found the clerk suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to Lawrence police.

He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of the store spoke with 7NEWS off camera and said men wearing masks, one of whom was wielding a gun, entered the store and shot the clerk in the torso.

Surveillance video showed the suspects run up to an idling car parked on a nearby side street, get inside, and speed off.

State police are assisting Lawrence police with an investigation. They said they are looking for a blue Lincoln.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.

