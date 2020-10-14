Police searching for suspects after Lawrence store clerk shot during armed robbery

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspects involved in the shooting of a store clerk during an armed robbery in Lawrence on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at Multi-Service Store on Lawrence Street around 10 a.m. found the clerk suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to Lawrence police.

He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with what police say appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of the store spoke with 7NEWS off camera and said that security video showed two men wearing masks involved in the robbery.

They reportedly took off in a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence police.

Clerk shot in Lawrence after armed robbery this morning. He was wounded but should be ok. pic.twitter.com/z49B3BdoU9 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 14, 2020

