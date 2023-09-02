LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects after an early morning shooting at a house party in Lynn left one person dead, two critically injured, and four others hurt.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 189 Essex St. around 2:20 a.m. found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds and assisted in transporting them to area hospitals, according to police.

One of the victims later died. His family has identified him as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz.

Two others remain hospitalized in critical condition and four others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a press conference later in the day, officials said they believe the attack was targeted and came from a vehicle.

Family members say the group was throwing a house party for a friend who was about to leave for college.

Diaz’s brother, Brian, said he’s still struggling to come to grips with the loss of his sibling.

“I just can’t believe this happened, I’m still trying to process it,” he said.

He added, ” My brother was a good kid. i say that because he was my little brother, giving back to kids, looking out for kids, giving back to his community and wanting to make sure everyone was alright.”

In a statement, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said, “This horrendous act of violence has impacted the families of the victims, the neighborhood, and the entire city. We will expend every resource in pursuit of justice and holding those responsible to be accountable for perpetrating this violence.”

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said, “We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice. No family should have to endure the loss of loved ones through senseless violence like this. This needs to stop!”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000 or text a tip to TIPLYNN and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)