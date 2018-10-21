Police searching for suspects after man shot in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in Brockton just after midnight on Sunday.

Witnesses told police they saw a man in a hoodie shoot a 40-year-old man outside a convenience store on Center Street.

The victim’s wife helped him into a car and he was eventually taken to the hospital.

Police are reviewing the surveillance video and have not made any arrests.

