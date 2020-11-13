Police searching for suspects after more than a dozen house break-ins in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a pair of suspects wanted in connection with more than a dozen house break-ins in the same Belmont neighborhood, officials announced Friday.

A Ring camera at a home on Eliot Road captured video of the suspects lurking in a yard around 5 p.m. on Thursday, prompting an extensive search of the area that ultimately proved unsuccessful, according to the Belmont Police Department.

Individuals fitting the description of those seen in the video have been spotted burglarizing other homes on Brighton Street near the Cambridge line in recent weeks, police said.

Around 6 p.m. Friday night, Belmont police were informed of the possibility of another break in the area.

“We’re certain with some of the video that we have and some of the evidence we’ve taken that it’s the same individuals,” Belmont Police Chief James Macisaac said.

The brazen breaks have been happening during the afternoon and early evening hours, according to investigators. Jewelry, cash, and small electronics have been stolen in many cases.

Macisaac noted that some homeowners have interacted with the suspects without even knowing.

Police have since beefed up patrols in the area in an effort to nab the thieves.

“We’re going to be out there and hopefully we’re going to catch you,” Macisaac warned.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is urged to contact Belmont police.

