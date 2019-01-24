Police searching for suspects after shooting in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting in Acton Wednesday night.

Officers responding to Strawberry Hill Road for reports of shots fired found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, state police said.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

Police K-9s searched the area for the suspects.

