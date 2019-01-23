Police searching for suspects after shooting in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting Wednesday night in Acton.

Officers responded to the area of Strawberry Hill Road for reports of shots fired.

One person was shot, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim’s condition was unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)