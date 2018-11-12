Police searching for suspects after shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot Monday in Brockton.

Officers responded about 6:25 p.m. to the area of 21 Keith Ave. for reports of a person shot, according to Brockton police.

The man, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital and then taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, police say.

“We’re getting kind of used to it, to be honest,” one man who lives in the area said. “You hear it every other day.”

The incident remains under investigation.

