A shelter-in-place order issued in Saco, Maine on Friday has been lifted as authorities continue to search for people involved in a shooting that led to a crash, officials said.

Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Saco Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots just before noon between a red Dodge Charger and a gray Honda HRV near the intersection of Elm and Temple streets learned that the HRV had crashed into another vehicle and pushed it into an Old Orchard Beach school bus. No students reported injuries after the crash.

After the crash, four subjects from the suspect vehicle fled on foot. Evidence at the scene indicates that at least one person, wearing all dark clothing, who fled from the crash scene, had been shot in the right arm.

A firearm was later found in the back seat of the Honda HRV.

The red Dodge Charger was found outside of the City of Saco later in the evening.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects, the shooting, or the vehicle accidents to please contact the Saco Police Department at SacoPD@sacomaine.org or by calling 207-284-4535. Additionally, crime tips may be submitted at www.sacomaine.org/departments/police_department/crime_tip_form.php.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)