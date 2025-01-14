EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects after a teen girl was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the face at an apartment complex in Easton on Tuesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported shooting at an Avalon Apartment Complex on Robert Drive around 3 p.m. found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot, according to state police.

She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and then flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston to be treated for injuries that were considered life-threatening, officials said.

The suspects, who Easton police say are known to the victim, fled the scene in a car before police arrived.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence. There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

The incident left residents of the apartment complex rattled.

“It’s scary,” said Seth Butynski. “My son’s bus… is about to pull in and we want to make sure he feels safe. That he knows he’s safe.”

Brian Silva said, “There’s so many people with kids that live here. That’s awful. It doesn’t make me feel safe.”

Sherre Thetonia said it’s unusual to have violent crime in the area.

“It can happen in the nicest areas or not,” she said. “It doesn’t matter. Never think that anything bad can’t happen where you live, because it can.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)