Police searching for suspects after vehicle hits multiple structures, truck in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle hit multiple structures and a truck in Chelsea on Sunday night.

Police and fire crews responding to 127 Willow St. about 7:35 p.m. say a vehicle traveling at a high speed down Grove Street appeared to have lost control before it struck a fire hydrant, cinder block wall, a truck, and then a garage.

The suspects fled the scene prior to fire crews arriving, according to officials.

