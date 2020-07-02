FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in a series of car break-ins in Fall River.

Numerous break-ins have been reported in the south end of the city over the past few weeks, according to Fall River police.

A surveillance camera captured two suspects trying to break into one car.-

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspects is asked to call Det. Luis Vertentes at 508-324-2796.

