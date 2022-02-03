SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspects caught on camera stealing dirt bikes from a shop in Seekonk early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance videos show seven people taking nine bikes from MotorSports Nation after smashing the store’s front windows.

The suspects could then be seen loading the bikes into a U-Haul truck before driving away.

Two of the dirt bikes were found in the middle of Route 6 along with another pair right outside the store’s shattered glass door, according to police.

The store if offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seekonk police at 508-336-8123.

