Police searching for suspects in alleged armed robbery of restaurant in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a restaurant in Dorchester on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a radio call for an armed robber at The Great Wok restaurant on Massachusetts Avenue just before 1 a.m. were told that one entered the establishment brandishing a gun while the other jumped behind the counter to take money, Boston police said.

One of the suspects was wearing all black with a face mask and the other was wearing a red hooded sweat shirt with a gray hoodie and dark pants, officials said.

The suspect with the gun shot a round into the ground before both suspects – described as two black males – fled the scene, the witness told police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4742 or send an anonymous tip by texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

