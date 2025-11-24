WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Whitman police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man and woman wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a CVS on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery on Bedford Street around 7 p.m. spoke to a clerk who said a man and woman entered the store and began stealing things and when confronted, the man pulled what appeared to be a black handgun from his sweatshirt pocket, according to Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon.

The male and female suspect fled the store towards a nearby McDonald’s.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects. No injuries were reported.

Whitman Police are actively working to identify the suspects. Anyone who is able to identify them or has information about this incident is asked to call the Whitman Police Department at 781-447-1212.

