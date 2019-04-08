Police searching for suspects in Manchester, NH stabbing

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester police are searching for two suspects after a person was stabbed multiple times late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Massabesic Street about 11 p.m. found a victim with multiple serious stab wounds to the torso, according to Manchester, New Hampshire police.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately released.

Police say the suspects are described as a short thin white male and a tall thin black male.

Investigators do not believe it was a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 and reference case #19-4756.

