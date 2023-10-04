SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for two people behind a series of attempted armed carjackings and an armed carjacking in Salem, New Hampshire on Tuesday night, officials said.

Haverhill police reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday that they had just pursued a white Kia on Route 97 westbound toward Salem but had stopped the pursuit prior to the New Hampshire state line, according to Salem, New Hampshire police.

Soon after, police began receiving calls reported attempted carjackings involving a male and female who were armed with a rifle and driving a white car. The first two victims managed to escape attempted carjackings on Main Street but a third motorist was forced from her vehicle on Germonty Drive, according to police.

She was not injured.

The stolen vehicle is a black 2009 Toyota Camry with a New Hampshire tag 2260113. The vehicle has a Central Catholic High School and WPI sticker on the rear windshield.

The male suspect has been identified as Nathan Saben, 35, who has a last known address in Haverhill.

All of the victims gave a similar description of the rifle, describing it as similar to an AR-15 type rifle.

Police in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts are actively searching for the stolen vehicle and Saben, who should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone coming into contact with the stolen vehicle or Saben is asked to not approach but to contact 911.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective James Carlin at the Salem Police Department.

