Police searching for suspects in stabbing of food delivery driver in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Medford are searching for the person behind a violent attack Saturday night that left a food delivery driver with stab wounds.

Investigators say someone stabbed the driver and stole his cash as he attempted to deliver food outside a Medford apartment complex.

“He stabbed the gentleman over a few dollars worth of Chinese food and some money in his pocket,” Medford Police Lt. Paul Covino said.

Police say the attackers, a man and a woman, ordered food from May’s Cafe with the intention of robbing the driver.

They reportedly switched the delivery spot multiple times, likely to lure him to an isolated area.

Investigators believe one of the attackers stabbed the driver in the lower back before he even had a chance to hand over any money.

“It’s not uncommon to see robberies of delivery people. Normally they’re there to rob them,” Covino said. “In this case, the person just walked up behind them and stabbed them. They took the Chinese food and the small amount of money he had in his pocket and left him to die.”

The driver, we’re told, was conscious and helped police and is now recovering from surgery after having his gallbladder and one kidney removed.

Police say they’re working hard to find the man they believe wielded the knife.

“Trying not to think about what’s going through the head of the person that did this because he is just a vicious person,” Covino said.

