Police searching for suspects in violent NH convenience store robbery

RINDGE, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Rindge, New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an armed robbery Friday night that left a convenience store clerk with a stab wound, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at North of The Border convenience store about 9:30 p.m. found that a store clerk had been stabbed in the abdomen, officials said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Henry Heywood Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The clerk was working in the store when two masked individuals wearing dark-colored clothing jumped the counter and attacked him, police said.

During the robbery, one suspect wielded a knife and the other a black handgun, according to police.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rindge police.

