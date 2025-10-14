BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A robbery at a Brockton AT&T store was caught on camera.

Surveillance video showed employees closing down Monday around 8 p.m. when a person walked in.

Less than five minutes later, they were seen walking out with a bag.

Brockton police say the person, who was armed with a shotgun, got away with money and merchandise. The clerks were left in the store with their hands tied.

“It’s kind of shocking. I mean a lot of things are happening in Brockton I mean quietly that we don’t know about but this is the first time I’ve seen that happen right here so close to where the kids go to the mall all the time.”

The robber left the crime scene before police arrived. Investigators say a majority of the evidence was left behind and could hold key clues for detectives.

“I mean I got faith in them, Brockton Police. I got faith in them. They’ll get ‘em. Nobody gets away with it.”

