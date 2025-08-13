WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects accused of breaking into cars Wednesday morning in Wrentham and stealing from them.

Officials say the thefts took place between 2 and 4 a.m. Wednesday. The incidents took place in the area of Park Street, Harvard Lane, Martin Lane, Catherine Avenue, Charles Street, Lafayette Avenue, and Read Fulton Avenue.

Wrentham police released a surveillance photo of one of the suspects involved.

Police are asking people in the area to check home security cameras and contact them at 508-384-2121 if there is any suspicious activity.

