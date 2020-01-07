MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for two men accused of robbing a cab driver at gunpoint Tuesday and who may also be connected to the robbery of a Chinese food delivery driver earlier this week.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery on Dubuque Street just after midnight met with a cab driver who said he had driven two men to the location and stopped the car when they pulled out a gun and robbed him, according to Manchester police.

They allegedly ran away from the scene.

The suspects are described as two black men in their 20s or 30s who have a skinny build and were last seen wearing black clothing. One may have been wearing a hooded rain jacket with a unique square-shaped hood, police added.

This robbery comes after two black men stole cash and Chinese food from a delivery driver Sunday at 11:45 p.m., police said. The driver reported that one of the men pressed something to his back during the incident.

The suspects also allegedly fled from this scene.

Police say the suspect descriptions are similar in both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

