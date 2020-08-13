Police searching for suspects wanted for stealing lawn signs in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are searching for two people wanted for taking lawn signs at a residence on Monday night, officials said.

Officers were informed that the signs were taken from the lawn of a home around 8:55 p.m., Waltham police said.

A male and a female were spotted at the private residents, officials said.

Waltham police released a photo of the two near the signs obtained by home surveillance video on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waltham police at 781-314-3550.

