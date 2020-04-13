BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspects who broke into two cars of Boston Children’s Hospital nurses on Saturday.

The cars, which were parked on the fourth floor of the hospital’s garage, had their windows smashed in and items taken from inside, according to Boston police.

Officers in that area have been directed to patrol the garage.

Detectives assigned to the case are looking into surveillance video.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

