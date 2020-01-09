BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for the suspects who put multiple concrete blocks on the Massachusetts Coastal Railroad tracks that could have potentially derailed a train Thursday morning.

State Police Lt. Edward Blackwell responded to a report of vandalism and attempted derailment on the tracks near Mass. Maritime Academy in Bourne shortly before 9 a.m. and found five concrete blocks had been placed on the tracks, presumably overnight, according to state police.

Troopers and railroad workers removed the blocks from the track by 9:15 a.m.

State police say some of the blocks weighed about 200 pounds.

The blocks were not struck by any trains.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)