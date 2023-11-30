NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing two Lamborghinis from a dealership in Norwell last week.

Officers responding to the theft on Thanksgiving reviewed surveillance video that showed two people access the property and then taken off in the two luxury vehicles in the direction of Route 3.

The investigation remains open and active and is assigned to Norwell Police Det. Ken Camerota, who can be reached at 781-659-7979.

