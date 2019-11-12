Police searching for SUV after dozens of shots fired in Chelsea neighborhood

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle seen leaving the scene of a shooting in Chelsea on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of over two dozen gunshots being fired in the neighborhood near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Lawrence Street found at least three cars that had sustained damage as a result of the shooting, Chelsea police said.

Four bullet holes could also be seen on a home located behind the damaged vehicles.

There were no reported injuries.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes says officers are searching for a small red or maroon SUV in connection with the shooting.

The van reportedly took off down Lawrence Street from Tudor Street with its lights off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelsea police at 617-466-4835.

Police in #Chelsea are looking for this SUV after dozens of shots were fired in a neighborhood here last night. @7News pic.twitter.com/jlN96wH5bz — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) November 12, 2019

Chelsea Units are Investigating the discharge of several rounds of ammunition in the area of Clark Ave and Lawrence Street. No injuries to report. Property damage to parked vehicles & at least one residence. Scene secured. Possible Red vehicle fled the area. Dets on scene. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) November 12, 2019

Chelsea Police are interested in a red or maroon small SUV in connection with the shooting on Tudor and Lawrence where more than 2 dozen rounds were fired. > 617 466-4835 pic.twitter.com/JrboRR5dFf — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) November 12, 2019

