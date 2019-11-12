Police searching for SUV after dozens of shots fired in Chelsea neighborhood

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle seen leaving the scene of a shooting in Chelsea on Monday night.
Officers responding to a report of over two dozen gunshots being fired in the neighborhood near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Lawrence Street found at least three cars that had sustained damage as a result of the shooting, Chelsea police said.
Four bullet holes could also be seen on a home located behind the damaged vehicles.
There were no reported injuries.
Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes says officers are searching for a small red or maroon SUV in connection with the shooting.
The van reportedly took off down Lawrence Street from Tudor Street with its lights off.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chelsea police at 617-466-4835.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS online and on-air for updates.
