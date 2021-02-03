Police searching for SUV that did ‘donuts’ on athletic fields at Mass. high school

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down an SUV that was caught on camera doing “donuts” on a pair of athletic fields at a Massachusetts high school over the weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of damage done to the Dighton-Rehoboth High School softball field and junior varsity baseball field on Sunday morning found deep ruts in the snowy grass, according to Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald.

Surveillance video showed a white Range Rover doing donuts on the field on Saturday around 9:30 p.m., police said.

MacDonald is urging the individual responsible for the incident to come forward and contact Dighton police.

Anyone who recognizes the SUV is urged to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 508-669-4500 or speak with Michael Marshall, the high school’s resource officer.

An investigation remains ongoing.

