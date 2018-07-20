Police searching for teenager last seen at Boston’s Museum of Science

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help in tracking down a teenager who was last seen at Boston’s Museum of Science, state police said.

Officials say they received a call about 1:30 p.m. for a 16-year-old boy who had disappeared from the museum at 1 Science Park.

The teen is described as a black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was said to be wearing a green hat, blue jeans, and a white polo shirt.

Investigators are not planning to conduct a water search. Foul play is not suspected.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)