Police searching for teens wanted in Charlestown armed robbery attempt

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are on the lookout for three teens they say are wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Charlestown on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report for a person with a gun on Trenton Street around 9:30 p.m. were told that one of the suspects displayed a gun after all three followed a victim from Austin Street to his home an hour prior, according to police.

The victim quickly entered his building and the three males fled prior to him calling the police, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

