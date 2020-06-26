Police searching for teens who crashed stolen car into Randolph church, fled scene

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a group of teens crashed a stolen car into a Randolph church late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a car into the Assembly of God Church on South Main Street around 10:30 p.m. found a Honda Accord that had slammed through the wall of the church, according to Police Chief William Pace.

An on-scene investigation determined that three black teens between the ages of 15 and 16 years old fled the vehicle following the crash. One of them was wearing a black sweatshirt.

The Accord had recently been reported stolen out of Abington.

Pastor Godwin Kalu said he does not believe this incident was an accident.

“This is a straight road, why wouldn’t they go straight? Why would they come into this place,” he asked. “We have been having serious vandalizations. That’s what help us draw that conclusion.”

So far, there has been no indication from witnesses or officials that the crash was intentional.

In the last two months, the church has been hit by vandals five times. Windows have been broken, TVs have been smashed and computers were stolen.

Kalu said his small congregation is still recovering from thousands of dollars worth of damage from those previous events.

The holes now left in the church by the car are another major setback.

“We don’t have money, people who love the world, fellow Christians, and if you’re not Christian, anybody. We are appealing for help,” he said.

The church is accepting donations to help defray the cost of repairs. They can be made here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

