DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video shows the moment a truck was stolen with a baby inside while the family was right on the sidewalk in Dorchester Friday afternoon.

Boston police also released an image of the person they say stole a pickup truck in on Geneva Avenue and Westville Street with a baby still inside and then abandoned the child in a car seat on the side of the road.

Police said the video shows someone riding a bicycle before stealing the truck around 3 p.m. Friday. The family told police they had to pull over to tend to their 2-year-old.

Officers responding to a reported kidnapping learned that a heavy-set, light-skinned Hispanic male with long hair and a beard who was last seen wearing a gray shirt with gray pants had just fled in a truck with an infant child inside, according to Boston police.

Shocking surveillance video obtained by 7NEWS shows the person return to the area shortly after and leave the infant, who was still in the car seat, on the sidewalk. Within seconds, another person came and picked the child up. The infant was reunited with the parents and Boston EMS responded to evaluate the child.

About an hour later, officers located the stolen truck on Columbia Road.

Police said Saturday morning that no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Detectives from District C-11 at (617) 343-4335.

