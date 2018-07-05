Police searching for thief who crashed stolen van through Bedford repair shop

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bedford police are searching for a thief caught on surveillance video breaking into an auto repair shop, stealing a van from the service garage and then driving through the bay door Wednesday night.

Officers responding to Riggio’s Auto Repair located at 180 Great Road around 11:45 p.m. found that someone had broken in and stolen a company vehicle that was parked in the garage bay, police said.

The suspect then drove through the doors and fled north on Great Road towards Billerica, according to police.

The thief is described as a white male with a thin build, short hair and a tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

The stolen Riggio Auto Repair van was found Thursday in Lowell and has since been taken to the Bedford Police Department for processing.

Bedford police officer Jeffrey French says an employee at the repair shop happened to spot the van.

“An employee was going up to the registry in Lowell to do some business and they looked around the corner of the street and there it was,” he said.

Lou Falzarano, of Boston Board Up Emergency Services, says he has never experienced anything like this.

“People are messed up,” he said. “You can’t figure out people. They do what they do.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bedford police.

An investigation is ongoing.

