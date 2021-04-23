WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the thieves who broke through the door of Gucci in Wrentham and stole an undisclosed amount of items early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported break-in found the glass door of the store had been smashed.

Thieves grabbed what they could be fleeing as alarms sounded, police said.

Wrentham police and security personnel are reviewing surveillance video and conducting an investigation.

No additional information has been released.

