Police searching for three suspects wanted in connection with hit and run in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Dartmouth Police Department is searching for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a hit and run crash that occurred earlier this month.

In a post on the Dartmouth Police Department’s official Facebook page, they shared pictures of the three men wanted.

The crash occurred at the King’s Inn early in the morning on Aug. 3.

Anyone who recognizes these men is urged to send Dartmouth police a private message on Facebook, or contact Detective Joe Catana at 508-910-1781.

You can report anonymously through Dartmouth PD’s tip411 system. To access the system, type Dartmouth PD in either the Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iPhone), and then download the app. If you do not have a smartphone, you can access tip411 by visiting their website www.dartmouthpd.org.

