Police searching for Townsend pharmacy break-in suspect

TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a suspect wanted for allegedly taking prescription medication during a break-in at a pharmacy in Townsend last November, officials said.

Officers responding to a commercial burglar alarm that went off at McNabb’s Pharmacy on Main Street just before 5 a.m. found the place had been robbed and prescription medication had been taken, police said.

Evidence analyzed by the state police crime lab, including a finger and palm print left at scene, determined that Brian DeLeon of Leominster was the suspect in the break-in, officials determined two weeks ago.

The car last seen at the pharmacy also matched that driven by DeLeon, police said.

A warrant for DeLeon’s arrest was issued on Tuesday for breaking and entering a building into a building at nighttime with intent to commit a felony, larceny of drugs, larceny from a building and possession of burglarious instruments, officials said.

He is described as 6’11” with black hair, brown eyes, weighing approximately 180 pounds, police said. He is likely driving a silver Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts license plates in the Leominster area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Townsend Police Officer Jeffrey Giles at 978-597-6214 ext.1522.

