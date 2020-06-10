Police searching for truck after driver seriously injured by flying tire on Route 2 in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help tracking down a truck after a driver was seriously injured on Route 2 in Fitchburg on Wednesday after a tire crossed the median and slammed into their vehicle.

The incident occurred on the westbound side of the highway near Mount Elam Road around 1 p.m.

Photos shared on Twitter by state police showed emergency responders on top of and surrounding the crumpled SUV, tending to the driver, who was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The right travel lane is currently closed.

Police are asking for help locating a truck in connection with the incident.

It is a truck pulling a trailer with Maine plates that was last seen on Route 2 eastbound in Leominster and may have taken I-190 southbound. Anyone with information should call police at 978-537-2188.

No additional information was immediately available.

SEEKING THIS TRUCK – Investigation revealed tire not from TT-unit, but possibly this truck pulling trailer with Maine plates. Last seen Rte 2 EB in #Leominster, possibly took I-190 SB. If seen or any info, please call the Leominster State Police Barracks at (978) 537-2188 https://t.co/GwkHr12ij0 pic.twitter.com/QzCJwZmTzE — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 10, 2020

#MAtraffic Crash, Rte 2 WB near Mt Elam Road in #Fitchburg. Right lane closed. Tractor-trailer tire crossed median and struck vehicle. Serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/MTodFVJXC4 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 10, 2020

